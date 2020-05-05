UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinians Renew West Bank Virus Emergency

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Palestinians renew West Bank virus emergency

President Mahmud Abbas renewed a coronavirus lockdown in Palestinian-ruled areas of the West Bank for a further month late Monday, though some measures will be eased

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):President Mahmud Abbas renewed a coronavirus lockdown in Palestinian-ruled areas of the West Bank for a further month late Monday, though some measures will be eased.

The state of emergency in place since March 22 will now last until at least June 5, Abbas announced.

But movement between cities in the Israeli-occupied territory will be eased and steps taken towards reopening shops and other businesses, he added.

The measures do not apply to the Gaza Strip, another part of the Palestinian territories which is run by the rival Hamas-led government and where restrictions have already been eased.

So far there have been 345 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with two deaths.

Israel has more than 15,000 cases and the Palestinian government is concerned that the tens of thousands of Palestinians working inside Israel could bring fresh cases, especially with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr at the end of the month.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Bank March June Muslim Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark 4’s Upgraded Version Spark 5 Soon to ..

20 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar chooses Naseem Shah as his bowling p ..

25 minutes ago

Oil extends gains as virus-hit economies ease curb ..

25 minutes ago

Government is fighting corona virus challenge with ..

24 minutes ago

Britain and US start post-Brexit trade talks

25 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: India repatriation; Australia ' ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.