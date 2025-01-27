Palestinians Return To North Gaza After Breakthrough In Hostage Diplomacy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Palestinians began returning to the north of the war-battered Gaza Strip on Monday after Israel and Hamas said they had reached a deal for the release of another six hostages.
The breakthrough preserves a fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, which has devastated the Gaza Strip and displaced nearly all its residents, paving the way for more hostage-prisoner swaps under an agreement aimed at ending the more than 15-month conflict.
Israel had been preventing vast crowds of Palestinians from returning to their homes in northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the truce by failing to release civilian women hostages.
Throngs of Palestinians began making their way north on Monday morning, an official at the Hamas-run Interior Ministry told AFP.
"The passage of displaced Palestinians has begun", the official said.
