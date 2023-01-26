Palestinians say 9 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

Jenin, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):

The Palestinian health ministry accused Israeli forces of deliberately firing tear gas inside a hospital's paediatric ward, leaving children choking.

The bloodiest day in the West Bank in years erupted during a raid on the crowded refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin, where gunshots rang through the streets and smoke billowed from burning street barricades.

The Palestinian health ministry said the death toll from the clashes rose to "nine martyrs" including a woman, and that 20 people were wounded before the Israeli forces withdrew mid-morning.

Palestinian health minister Mai al-Kaila charged that "occupation forces stormed Jenin Government Hospital and intentionally fired tear gas canisters at the paediatric department in the hospital".

Israel's army denied the forces entered the hospital. "But the activity was not far away from the hospital and it is possible some tear gar entered through an open window," a spokesman told AFP.