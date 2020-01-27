UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinians Say Abbas Rejected Trump's Bid To Discuss Peace Plan

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:02 PM

Palestinians say Abbas rejected Trump's bid to discuss peace plan

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has rejected multiple approaches by Donald Trump to discuss the US president's upcoming proposal for peace with Israel, three officials said Monday

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has rejected multiple approaches by Donald Trump to discuss the US president's upcoming proposal for peace with Israel, three officials said Monday.

The Trump administration reached out several times in recent months, including via third parties, but Abbas rejected the proposals, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"There will be no discussion with the Americans until they recognise the two-state solution," one senior official said, adding that Abbas had refused to engage with Washington over what the official called Trump's pro-Israel bias.

Related Topics

Israel Washington Trump

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

2 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

4 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

4 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

4 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.