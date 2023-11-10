Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Palestinians said a deadly strike on Friday hit Gaza's largest hospital compound as medical facilities sheltering tens of thousands were caught in intense combat between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza's Hamas government, which reported a death toll of 13, and the director of Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital blamed Israeli forces for the strike. Israel did not immediately comment.

Al-Shifa Hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya reported two people were killed and 10 wounded in a strike that he said hit the compound's maternity ward.

A Hamas government statement added that dozens were wounded in an Israeli strike on the hospital compound, giving a toll AFP was not immediately able to independently verify.

On Thursday Israel reported heavy fighting near the hospital, saying it had killed dozens of Hamas fighters.

"There is no safe place left. The army hit Al-Shifa. I don't know what to do," said 32-year-old Abu Mohammad, who was among those seeking refuge at the hospital. "There is shooting... at the hospital. We are afraid to go out."

Witnesses told AFP that hundreds of people sheltering at Gaza City's Al-Rantisi hospital fled on instruction from the Israeli military, which was surrounding it with armoured vehicles.

AFPTV footage showed a fireball and smoke rising over the city at dawn. Early Friday sounds of apparent gunfire and explosions could be heard.

As the fighting raged in Gaza, air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, while Hamas's military wing said it targeted the Israeli commercial hub with rockets. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The war in the densely populated coastal territory, which is effectively sealed off, has prompted repeated calls for a ceasefire to protect civilian lives and allow in more humanitarian aid.

Tens of thousands of people have fled to the south of the territory in recent days, often on foot and with only the things the could carry.

"Enough destruction, there's nothing left. We need a truce to see what will later happen to us, a truce to bring medicine or aid to the hospitals," said Mohammed Khader, who was displaced in Rafah.

"Those hospitals are now full of displaced people and not only injured and martyrs," he added.

Almost 1.6 million people have been internally displaced since October 7, UNRWA said, more than half Gaza's population.

But the UN estimates hundreds of thousands of civilians remain in the fiercest battle zones in the north.

Complicating Israel's military push is the fate of the hostages abducted on October 7.

CIA director Bill Burns and David Barnea, head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, were in Doha for talks on pauses that would include hostage releases and more aid for Gaza, an official told AFP on Thursday.

Four hostages have been freed so far by Hamas and another released in an Israeli operation, and the desperate relatives of those still held in Gaza have piled pressure on Israeli and US authorities to secure the release of their loved ones.

The conflict has also stoked regional tensions, with cross-border exchanges between the Israeli army and Lebanon's Hezbollah, and Yemen's Huthis saying they launched "ballistic missiles" at southern Israel.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the expansion of the Israel-Hamas war has become "inevitable".