Palestinians say Israel strike kills two children in West Bank

Tammun, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A Palestinian official said three people including two children were killed Wednesday in an Israeli air strike on the occupied West Bank which the military said targeted militants.

Ahmad Assad, governor of the northern West Bank city of Tubas, told AFP that the strike hit nearby Tammun village, killing a 23-year-old man and two children, aged eight and 10, all from the same family.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the strike, accusing Israel in a statement of harming civilians "under the pretext" of fighting militants.

The Israeli military earlier said its air force "struck a terrorist cell" in the Tammun area, in a statement that made no reference to casualties.

Assad said Israeli forces, which have operated in Tammun in recent days, took the bodies of the three Palestinians killed on Wednesday "and officially informed us through coordination that they have" them.

The governor identified the dead as Adam Bsharat, 23, Hamza Bsharat, 10, and Reda Bsharat, eight. The foreign ministry statement gave Reda's age as nine.

According to Assad, the three were killed in front of their house, which an AFP journalist later said was damaged by shrapnel impact.

By midday, hours after the strike, Israeli forces were no longer seen in Tammun, the journalist said.

This was the second Israeli air strike to hit Tammun in as many days.

On Tuesday the military said it targeted an "armed terrorist cell" that opened fire at Israeli forces who were conducting a raid in the village, killing two people.

Tammun residents told AFP that Israeli forces had taken one of the bodies.

Israeli forces carry out frequent raids on Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

The territory's north has been repeatedly targeted recently, with Israel saying it has been operating against militants preparing attacks.

On Monday, three Israelis were killed when gunmen opened fire on vehicles on a road in the northern West Bank, according to Israel's military and emergency services.

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 825 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Palestinian attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 28 Israelis over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.