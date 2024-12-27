Palestinians Say Israeli Strikes Kill 45 In Gaza
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Palestinian sources said that Israeli strikes in Gaza on Thursday killed at least 45 people including hospital workers and journalists for a militant-linked broadcaster.
Five staff at one of northern Gaza's last functioning hospitals were among those killed, the facility's director said, more than two months into an Israeli operation in the area.
Hossam Abu Safiya, head of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia, said "an Israeli strike resulted in five martyrs among the hospital staff" -- a pediatrician, a lab technician, two ambulance workers and a member of maintenance staff. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
