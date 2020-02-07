UrduPoint.com
Palestinians Should Accept To Discuss US Peace Plan For UNSC To Address It - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:25 AM

Addressing the US Middle East peace plan at the UN Security Council necessitates that the Palestinians first agree to discuss it, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said about the meeting between UN Security Council members and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Addressing the US Middle East peace plan at the UN Security Council necessitates that the Palestinians first agree to discuss it, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said about the meeting between UN Security Council members and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner.

"The main mood of the meeting was that in order to discuss it seriously, it is needed that the Palestinians would accept to discuss it at all," Nebenzia told reporters on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Kushner arrived at the US mission to the United Nations, just across the street from the UN headquarters, to brief the UN Security Council behind closed doors on the US peace plan.

After the meeting, Kushner decided not to speak to reporters and left the building through the back exit.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said the UN Security Council members had constructive talks with Kushner.

"We had a constructive conversation," Craft told reporters.

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook also attended the meeting and said that it was conducted in a "very good" manner.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians via a two-state solution.

Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley and keep Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The peace plan envisions the Palestinians would double the land they currently hold and receive $50 billion in investment to spur the Palestinian economy. However, Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan, the Palestinian leadership has said they outright reject it.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to mobilize opposition to the US proposals at the UN Security Council on February 11.

