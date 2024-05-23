Palestinians Survey Damage, Mourn Dead After Israel Raid In West Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Palestinians on Thursday began assessing the damage caused by a two-day Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that left 12 people dead, including children
Young Palestinian shouted into walkie-talkies as they loaded anti-tank obstacles into a pickup truck, an AFP correspondent reported as he toured the camp after the troops left.
Black canvas sheets littered the narrow alleyways of the impoverished camp, torn down after providing cover from Israeli drones.
The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said Israeli forces had killed 12 people including four children, and wounded 25 during the fighting which began on Tuesday morning.
The bodies of several people killed in the clashes were wrapped in black and green flags and placed on stretchers which were then hoisted on the shoulders of supporters.
