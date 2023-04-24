Palestinians to Be Allowed to Enter Israel for Joint Memorial Ceremony - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Israel's High Court of Justice has ordered Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to allow Palestinians invited to the annual Memorial Ceremony to enter the country to attend the event, The Times of Israel reports.

The court said, as quoted by the newspaper on Sunday, that it "regrets" Gallant's decision made earlier this month to block the Palestinians from entering Israel for the ceremony.

According to The Times of Israel, some 150 Palestinians invited to the annual joint ceremony, which is meant to bring together Israelis and Palestinians who have lost loved ones in the conflict, are set to enter Israel for the Monday event.

In 2018 and 2019, Israel's High Court of Justice also ordered the defense ministers at the time to allow Palestinians to enter Israel for the Memorial Ceremony.