Palestinians To Protest US Statement On Israeli Settlements With Day Of Rage - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:55 AM

Palestinians to Protest US Statement on Israeli Settlements With Day of Rage - Reports

Palestinians intend to protest on Tuesday in response to the United States' decision to recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Palestinians intend to protest on Tuesday in response to the United States' decision to recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank, media reported.

On November 18, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the US did not consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land to be illegal, a statement which went against decades of international law and US policy in relation to the settlements.

According to the Palestinian WAFA news outlet, the president of the Palestinian Fatah movement, Mahmoud Abbas made the call and was joined by other factions, urging Palestinians to join the "Day of Rage" protest.

The Palestinian Education Ministry has announced that classes will be dismissed early on Tuesday to allow students and teachers to participate in the rallies, the outlet added.

Israel has been in control of the Palestinian-majority West Bank since the Six-Day War in 1967. Since then, more than 120 Israeli civilian settlements were built in the disputed area.

Among the international documents that codify the unacceptability of such practice is Article 49 of the 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilian persons during times of war, which reads that "the Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies."

UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which was adopted unanimously in 2016, is another such document. It states that Israel's building of settlements on Palestinian territories constitutes a violation of international law.

