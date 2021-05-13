Palestinians to Take All Measures to Protect Themselves, Explore Different Options - Abbas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) said on Wednesday, amid the escalation of the conflict with Israel, that the Palestinians would take all measures to protect themselves and would study various options to guarantee this.

In a speech to the media in Ramallah, Abbas said that Jerusalem "was, will and will remain Palestinian and Islamic."

"The call from Jerusalem unites us. Let's put all our differences aside," the president said.

Abbas also noted that the Palestinians "will continue to exercise the right to self-defense, as well as the protection of shrines," until "the overthrow of the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem."

"We will continue to do our best to protect our people and remove the hands of this occupation from our people and their shrines, today we will explore all options that will guarantee this," the PNA head said.