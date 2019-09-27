UrduPoint.com
Palestinians To Terminate All Agreements If Israel Moves Forward With Annexation - Abbas

Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:53 AM

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told the UN General Assembly that all agreements with Israel will be terminated if plans for annexing territory go forward

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told the UN General Assembly that all agreements with Israel will be terminated if plans for annexing territory go forward.

"We reject entirely and completely this plan," Abbas said in his speech on Thursday. "Our response [is] all signed agreements with the government of the occupation and any obligations therein will be terminated in line with the previous decision we have taken in this regard.

"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid his reelection bid vowed to annex territory in the West Bank.

The Palestinian president also announced that US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was totally rejected, especially as the United States had recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved its embassy there.

Abbas said Trump's Jerusalem moves "destroyed all possibilities to achieve peace."

