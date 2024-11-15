Palestinians turn to local soda in boycott of Israel-linked goods

(@FahadShabbir)

In a red box factory that stands out among the drab hills of the West Bank, Chat Cola's employees race to quench Palestinians' thirst for local products since the Gaza war erupted last year

With packaging reminiscent of Coca-Cola's iconic red and white aluminium cans, Chat Cola has tapped into Palestinians' desire to shun brands perceived as too supportive of Israel.

"The demand for (Chat Cola) increased since the war began because of the boycott," owner Fahed Arar, told AFP at the factory in the occupied West Bank town of Salfit.

Julien, a restaurateur in the city of Ramallah further south, said he has stocked his classic red Coca-Cola branded fridge with the local alternative since the war began in October last year.

Supermarket manager Mahmud Sidr described how sales of Palestinian products surged over the past year.

"We noticed an increase in sales of Arab and Palestinian products that do not support (Israel)," he said.

Although it does not supply Israeli troops in Gaza with free goods -- as some US fast food brands have been rumoured to -- Coca-Cola is perceived as simply too American.

The United States provides enormous military assistance to Israel, aid that has continued through the devastating military campaign in Gaza that Israel launched in response to Hamas's unprecedented attack of October 7, 2023.