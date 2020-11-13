UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinians View Pompeo Visit As 'dangerous Precedent'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:42 PM

Palestinians view Pompeo visit as 'dangerous precedent'

Palestinian premier Mohammed Shtayyeh said Friday that a planned visit by the US secretary of state to an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank would set a "dangerous precedent".

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):Palestinian premier Mohammed Shtayyeh said Friday that a planned visit by the US secretary of state to an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank would set a "dangerous precedent".

Mike Pompeo would become the first US secretary of state to visit one of the settlements, which are considered illegal by most of the international community.

The visit planned for next week is a way to "legitimise the settlements" and creates "a dangerous precedent that violates international law", Shtayyeh said, quoted by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Pompeo's visit to Israel comes exactly one year after he said the US did not consider Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian territory to be illegal, putting Washington at odds with UN Security Council resolutions.

Pompeo is expected to visit the West Bank winery of Psagot, which has rolled out a label named after him in tribute to his visit, Israeli media reported.

The winery has unsuccessfully challenged a European decision to put a label on all products that come from West Bank settlements.

The State Department has not confirmed Pompeo's itinerary.

In a statement earlier this week, it said only that he would visit Israel and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pompeo's trip comes two months before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, a past critic of settlements.

Aaron David Miller, a veteran US diplomat in the Middle East, tweeted that Pompeo's visit "isn't about Trump or Bibi's politics; it's about Pompeo and 2024", referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Pompeo has made little secret of his aspirations for higher office and has frequently pointed to his support of Israel, a major cause for his Republican Party's evangelical Christian base.

About 450,000 Jewish settlers live alongside around 2.8 million Palestinians in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Washington Visit Trump Bank David Middle East Jew Christian Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian ..

8 seconds ago

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

24 minutes ago

Dr Firdous for implementing coronavirus SOPs

24 minutes ago

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 live ..

24 minutes ago

No. 1 Johnson, Frittelli match Casey for Masters l ..

25 minutes ago

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.