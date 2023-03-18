Palestinians View Russia as Main Supporter of Their Right for Independence - Hamas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Palestinians consider Russia to be one of the main supporters of their drive for self-determination and independence, head of international relations office of Palestinian movement Hamas, Musa Abu Marzouk, told Sputnik following his visit to Moscow and talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

"Russia is one of the most important supporters of the rights of the Palestinian people to their future, self-determination and independence," Abu Marzouk said.

The senior official pointed out that this week's visit to Russia was different from the previous ones because of the changes that are taking place in the region and in the world, as the special military operation in Ukraine "caused great turmoil in the world and in the international system."

Palestinians need consultations, information exchanges and constant reminders of their rights to ensure changes in the middle East, the senior official said.