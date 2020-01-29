UrduPoint.com
Palestinians Will Throw US MidEast Plan In 'Garbage Can Of History' - Abbas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Palestinians Will Throw US MidEast Plan in 'Garbage Can of History' - Abbas

GAZA STRIP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, commenting on the "deal of the century" proposed by the United States on Tuesday, said that the deal will never materialize, and the Palestinian people will throw it in the "garbage can of history.

"

"US President Donald Trump unveiled his middle East peace plan earlier in the day, declaring it a "win-win" opportunity for both Israel and the Palestinians.

"Jerusalem is not for sale, the 'deal of the century' will not go through, and our people will send it to the garbage can of in history," Abbas said.

"We will not bow and we will not surrender ... we are united in the face of all the extermination plans that our people will reject. We say 'no, no, no,' to the deal of the century," he added.

