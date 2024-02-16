Open Menu

Palmer Returns To Man City As Chelsea's Star, Liverpool Aim To Tame Toney's Brentford

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Chelsea appear lambs to the slaughter ahead of a trip to Manchester City on Saturday as the English champions have hit top form as the business end of the season approaches.

However, Pep Guardiola's men could have ground to make up in the Premier League title race by the time they kick-off at the Etihad with Liverpool and Arsenal in action before them on Saturday.

At the other end of the table, Everton are hoping to move out of the bottom three when struggling Crystal Palace come to town on Monday.

