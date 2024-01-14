Palmer sinks Fulham to lift Chelsea gloom

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Cole Palmer fired Chelsea to a 1-0 win over west London rivals Fulham on Saturday as the inconsistent Blues bounced back from their League Cup embarrassment at Middlesbrough.

Palmer converted a penalty late in the first half at Stamford Bridge to erase the bitter taste from Chelsea's shock 1-0 loss to second-tier Middlesbrough in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

That League Cup calamity was just the latest disappointment in a troubled season for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Chelsea were hardly much more dynamic against Fulham, but Pochettino will take heart from the way they ground out a third successive Premier League victory.

After a 10-day winter break, the Blues will have a chance to overturn the League Cup deficit when they return to action against Middlesbrough in the second leg on January 23.

Chelsea are still a work in progress in Pochettino's first season, with his decision to go with a largely youthful team inevitably producing highs and lows.

"The first half was really tough but we played really well in the second half.

We deserved our victory, we were the better team," Pochettino said.

"People suppose that Chelsea should be in a different position, but we are in a realistic position that we deserve because we weren't clinical enough.

"We'll get what we want. We are in a process to build and fighting to do our best."

Fulham boss Marco Silva claimed Chelsea defender Malo Gusto should have been sent off for a first half foul on Willian that only earned a booking after a VAR check.

"We have to talk about the red card for Gusto, it was clear. In 10 of those moments, nine times it is a red card," he said.

In the circumstances, Fulham were ideal opponents for Chelsea to lift the gloom, given they are without a win at the Bridge since 1979.

The clubs are separated by just two miles in west London, but they have traditionally been light years apart in success on the pitch.

Chelsea's recent struggles had allowed Fulham to dream of a rare victory on enemy turf and there was audible frustration among Blues fans as soon as passes started to go astray from their spluttering team.