Palmyra Restoration Deal With Russia Postponed Due To COVID-19 - Syria's Antiques Chief

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Syria and Russia have put off signing an agreement to restore the Monumental Arch of Palmyra due to the coronavirus pandemic, which reached the Middle Eastern nation last week, Head of the Directorate-General of Antiques and Museums (DGAM) Mahmoud Hammoud told Sputnik on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Syria and Russia have put off signing an agreement to restore the Monumental Arch of Palmyra due to the coronavirus pandemic, which reached the middle Eastern nation last week, Head of the Directorate-General of Antiques and Museums (DGAM) Mahmoud Hammoud told Sputnik on Monday.

"The signing of the agreement was postponed due to circumstances. The Russian delegation could not arrive. As you know, airports are closed. A new date for the meeting has not yet been determined. There will be more details likely in two weeks," Hammoud said.

The meeting between the Syrian Culture Ministry's DGAM and a delegation from the Russian academy of Sciences' Institute for the History of Material Culture was initially scheduled for Monday but was called off since restrictions on movement were due to be put into effect following the detection of the first coronavirus case in the country last week.

The two sides were supposed to review a plan to rebuild the iconic Monumental Arch of the Roman structure destroyed by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in 2015.

The Institute for History of Material Culture has compiled a three dimensional model of the monument based on thousands of photographs and extensive research.

The city of Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, changed hands multiple times during the war. In both times that terrorists overran Palmyra, they took to blowing up some of its most important monuments. The city was wrestled back from the terrorists in early 2017, and all booby traps were demined within a matter of months.

