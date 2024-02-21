Palo Alto Networks Shares Dive Over 20% Amid Lower Guidance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) US-based multinational cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks saw its shares dive more than 20% on Tuesday due to lower financial guidance.
The Santa Clara-based company's stock price plummeted 20.8% to $289.98 per share in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq after closing the session at $366.09 a share.
The steep decline came after Palo Alto Networks lowered its full-year guidance for billings and revenue.
Total billings are expected to come in the range of $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion for the fiscal year 2024, according to the firm's financial results statement released after market close late Tuesday.
The figures are down from the previous guidance of $10.7 billion and $10.8 billion.
Total revenue is estimated to come in the range of $7.95 billion to $8 billion for the fiscal year 2024, also down from the previous guidance of $8.15 billion to $8.2 billion.
Financial guidance, a company's estimates of its future outlook for the public, includes projections for earnings, revenue and capital spending. It can be used by investors and analysts to adjust their expectations about a firm and its stock price.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From World
-
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again7 minutes ago
-
Amid torrid spell, Bayern says Tuchel to leave at end of season7 minutes ago
-
New Zealand v Australia - 1st T20 international scores17 minutes ago
-
Operations cancelled as South Korea doctors' strike grows27 minutes ago
-
China's car rental market posts robust performance during Spring Festival holiday37 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower37 minutes ago
-
Operations cancelled as South Korea doctors' strike grows57 minutes ago
-
China issues highest weather alert as temperatures plunge57 minutes ago
-
Milan Fashion Week fires up catwalks despite cautious outlook1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 1.57 pct higher1 hour ago
-
Smart farm project, water saving equipment to help enhance agri production in Pakistan: Ghulam Qadir1 hour ago
-
Glencore 2023 profit tumbles as energy markets calm1 hour ago