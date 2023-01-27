UrduPoint.com

Pamela Anderson Calls Julian Assange's Extradition To US 'Heartbreaking'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Pamela Anderson Calls Julian Assange's Extradition to US 'Heartbreaking'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Famous US actress and rights activist Pamela Anderson on Thursday called a possible extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US "heartbreaking," saying it was hypocritical since there were many real criminals that were not in prison.

"It's just heartbreaking because he's in a supermax prison in solitary confinement while he's awaiting a trial, and all of these other people are breaking the law all over the place and no one's in jail. It's an interesting hypocrisy," Anderson told Variety magazine.

Anderson visited Assange on multiple occasions at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he took refuge back in 2012, and then also came to see him in a London prison after his arrest in 2019.

In 2019, the UK authorities apprehended Assange in London on an arrest warrant request by the US government. Assange faces extradition to the United States and a sentence of up to 175 years in maximum security prison if convicted of charges of espionage levied against him by the US government. The charges include disclosing classified information and violating the Espionage Act.

Assange is currently being held in the United Kingdom in the notorious Belmarsh prison.

