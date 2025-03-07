Pamela Anderson Finally Feels Like An Actress, 32 Years After 'Baywatch'
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) After winning rave reviews for her turn in the film "The Last Showgirl", Pamela Anderson is now dreaming of doing theatre as the 1990s glamour model seeks to reinvent herself again.
The 57-year-old one-time Playboy pin-up, who shot to global fame as lifeguard CJ Parker in "Baywatch", told AFP that playing a fading showgirl in Gia Coppola's recently released film had made her feel like a real actress for the first time.
"This (role) came to me as a surprise, when I thought it was the end of my career as an actress," she said during a trip to Paris.
"Now I feel like an actress. But I didn't really know if I was before. I was just doing the best I could."
The New York Times said Anderson was "dazzling" in the role, while Britain's The Guardian said it had "single-handedly rewritten the way she is viewed as an actor".
Coppola, granddaughter of "Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola, pursued Anderson for the role in "The Last Showgirl" after watching a Netflix documentary about her life, "Pamela: A Love Story".
Anderson's late-career bloom echoes the success of another 1990s icon, Demi Moore, who also challenged the entertainment industry's treatment of older women with her brilliant performance in Oscar-nominated "The Substance" last year.
The public endorsements of Anderson's showgirl portrayal -- including a Golden Globe nomination -- have given her the confidence to reveal new ambitions and challenge the perceptions forged by her early career in a swimsuit.
"I think being part of pop culture can be a little bit of a curse because you become famous for one thing," Anderson said.
"But I've always loved cinema. I've always loved theatre. I hope to do a Tennessee Williams play one day. I would love that. Why can't you imagine it? You've just gotta keep surprising people. That's my goal," she added.
