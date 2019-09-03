UrduPoint.com
Pampeo, Von Der Leyen Confirm Commitment To Strong US-EU Partnership - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the European Commission's President-Elect Ursula von der Leyen of Germany reaffirmed their focus on a close cooperation between the United States and the European Union at an introductory meeting in Brussels, according to the State Department.

"Secretary Michael R.

Pompeo met with European Commission President-Elect Ursula van der Leyen today in Brussels and congratulated her on her election," the statement read.

The State Department also noted that the strong partnership between the United States and the European Union is "critical to prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world."

The officials voiced a mutual commitment to cooperating on a range of global issues.

Pompeo was scheduled to travel to Brussels from September 2-3 to meet senior EU leaders for talks on Transatlantic cooperation.

