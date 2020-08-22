Pan American Health Agency Seeks Expanded Prenatal Care Due to COVID-19 Risk in Pregnancy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Risks to pregnant woman from the novel coronavirus require nations to increase access to prenatal care, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned in a press release.

"Recently published results and studies based on COVID-19 surveillance data have indicated an increased risk among pregnant women of presenting with severe forms of COVID-19 and, therefore, of being hospitalized and admitted to intensive care units," a recent PAHO Epidemiological Alert cited in the release said on Friday.

In addition, priority should be given to diagnostic tests for pregnant women, because they are at risk for developing severe forms of the disease and face the likelihood of hospitalization at some point during their pregnancy, the release said.

Although the overall risk of infection to pregnant women is low, they appear more likely to develop respiratory complications requiring intensive care requiring a ventilator than women who aren't pregnant, according to a recent article by the Mayo Clinic, citing data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, pregnant women who are Black or Hispanic appear to be disproportionately affected by infection with the COVID-19 virus, the Mayo Clinic said.