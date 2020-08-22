UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pan American Health Agency Seeks Expanded Prenatal Care Due To COVID-19 Risk In Pregnancy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:00 AM

Pan American Health Agency Seeks Expanded Prenatal Care Due to COVID-19 Risk in Pregnancy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Risks to pregnant woman from the novel coronavirus require nations to increase access to prenatal care, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned in a press release.

"Recently published results and studies based on COVID-19 surveillance data have indicated an increased risk among pregnant women of presenting with severe forms of COVID-19 and, therefore, of being hospitalized and admitted to intensive care units,"  a recent PAHO Epidemiological Alert cited in the release said on Friday.

In addition, priority should be given to diagnostic tests for pregnant women, because they are at risk for developing severe forms of the disease and face the likelihood of hospitalization at some point during their pregnancy, the release said.

Although the overall risk of infection to pregnant women is low, they appear more likely to develop respiratory complications requiring intensive care requiring a ventilator than women who aren't pregnant, according to a recent article by the Mayo Clinic, citing data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, pregnant women who are Black or Hispanic appear to be disproportionately affected by infection with the COVID-19 virus, the Mayo Clinic said.

Related Topics

Alert Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

2 hours ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

3 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

3 hours ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

3 hours ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.