Pan-American Health Organization Hopes US To Continue Funding WHO Despite Feud - Director

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Pan-American Health Organization Hopes US to Continue Funding WHO Despite Feud - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) seeks to continue its cooperation with the United States despite the country's feud with its parent entity World Health Organization (WHO), PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

Etienne's comments came after US President Donald Trump warned earlier that WHO must "clean up their act" related to the alleged mishandling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and make major improvements within 30 days or risk losing its funding from the United States.

"PAHO hopes we will continue collaboration with the United States and all our other allies," Etienne said during a PAHO information session. "We are all in this together and it is only together that we will achieve success. I do look forward to continuing our work with all member states during this pandemic and beyond.

"

Etienne noted that PAHO receives 60 percent of its funding from the United States and enjoys a special status within the WHO as its Regional Office for the Americas.

Etienne said it is important to note that the United States was a founding member of PAHO in 1902.

"When the WHO was founded, the countries of the Americas decided to maintain this unique identity of PAHO while at the same time agreeing to serve as the WHO regional office for the Americas," she said.

Etienne also praised PAHO's early response to the novel coronavirus pandemic by raising alerts in January.

"On January 28, I declared an internal disaster activating all PAHO's emergency procedures, reprogrammed funds, activated all countries' offices response plans, expedited needs assessments and prioritizing technical cooperation for country readiness," Etienne said.

