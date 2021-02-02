UrduPoint.com
Pan American Health Organization Provides 45 Oxygen Cylinders To Brazil's Amazonas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced that it provided 45 oxygen cylinders last week to the Brazilian state of Amazonas to support patients with COVID-19.

"PAHO has also sent 45 oxygen cylinders to supply health facilities in the state [of Amazonas] and 1,500 thermometers to take patients' temperatures. In addition, the international organization has guaranteed the delivery of 60,000 rapid antigen tests to support COVID-19 diagnosis," the health agency said in a release on Monday.

The health organization has also donated 4,600 oximeters to Amazonas in order to help control the health conditions of coronavirus patients.

The Amazonas state has been experiencing its roughest turn in the coronavirus crisis for the last few weeks. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, the region's health system is amid a collapse. Manaus, the capital of Amazonas, is suffering from a serious lack of oxygen for people with COVID-19.

According to the Health Surveillance Foundation of Amazonas, the Brazilian state has confirmed 1,323 positive COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 268,717 cases. The death toll has reached 8,266 patients.

