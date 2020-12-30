Panama Agrees to Purchase COVID-19 Vaccine for 80% of Population - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Panama has agreed to purchase 5.5 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to immunize 80 percent of the population of the country, the Panamanian health ministry said.

"Panama agreed with four of five principal developers of the COVID-19 vaccines to purchase 5.

5 million doses that will enable to vaccinate around 80 percent of the population," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Panama expects to receive the first doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2021.

To date, Panama has registered 238,279 positive COVID-19 cases, including 189,764 people who have recovered and 3,933 who have died.