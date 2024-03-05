Panama Annuls Ex-president Martinelli's Election Candidacy
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Panama's electoral tribunal annulled the presidential candidacy of former president Ricardo Martinelli on Monday, a month after he lost his last bid to avoid prison and took asylum in the Nicaraguan embassy.
The decision, announced by the body's president Alfredo Junca, appears to end Martinelli's hopes of re-election in May.
Martinelli served as president from 2009 to 2014 and last year was found guilty of using stolen public money to buy a stake in a publishing house.
The 71-year-old was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison and given a $19 million fine.
His candidacy was annulled because he had been "condemned for an offense with a prison sentence of more than five years", Junca said in his ruling.
Last month, Martinelli was granted asylum at the Nicaraguan embassy, just days after losing a final Supreme Court appeal against his sentence.
The Supreme Court ruling sealed his electoral fate: his conviction had to be final for the electoral tribunal to annul his candidacy.
Before the tribunal handed down its ruling, Martinelli wrote on social media platform X that "this case was aimed to disqualify me politically and remove me from the political race, which is illegal".
"I repeat, I am innocent," he wrote.
Despite his legal woes, Martinelli was leading in some polls ahead of the May election.
A millionaire businessman before he became president, Martinelli has been investigated for multiple corruption scandals since leaving office.
In 2021, he was acquitted on charges of espionage and embezzlement of public funds.
He faces a separate trial, scheduled for after the election, over alleged bribery payments during his presidency from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht for public works projects in Panama.
X
Recent Stories
Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record
World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
More Stories From World
-
Trump seeks to blitz Haley in 'Super Tuesday' states12 minutes ago
-
Tesla's German plant halts production after suspected arson attack12 minutes ago
-
Tesla's German plant halts production after suspected arson attack22 minutes ago
-
Germany blames Ukraine war talks leak on 'individual error'52 minutes ago
-
Diplomatic push for ceasefire in Gaza intensifies1 hour ago
-
S. Korea begins licence suspension process against striking doctors1 hour ago
-
Japan PM to address US Congress on April 112 hours ago
-
Ukraine attacks oil depot in Russian border region2 hours ago
-
China sets ambitious 5 percent growth target for 20242 hours ago
-
Above-normal temperatures for March-May due to El Nino: UN2 hours ago
-
Top envoy warns against Russian influence in Bosnia2 hours ago
-
Chemicals giant Bayer rules out break-up 'for now' after huge loss4 hours ago