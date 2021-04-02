UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panama Becomes 59th Country To Register Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Panama Becomes 59th Country to Register Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Panama has registered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, becoming the 59th country to approve the drug, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

"RDIF ... announces that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been approved in the Republic of Panama.

Sputnik V is now approved for use in 59 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people. The vaccine was registered in Panama under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a press release.

Sputnik V is ranked second globally in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.

Related Topics

Russia Panama Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

27 minutes ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

37 minutes ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

37 minutes ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

37 minutes ago

Police charge Brussels April Fool's Day 'party' cr ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.