Panama Becomes 59th Country to Register Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Panama has registered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, becoming the 59th country to approve the drug, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

"RDIF ... announces that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been approved in the Republic of Panama.

Sputnik V is now approved for use in 59 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people. The vaccine was registered in Panama under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a press release.

Sputnik V is ranked second globally in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.