MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Ships will now have to pay surcharge for passing through the Panama Canal in order to support its freshwater conservation efforts amid ongoing drought and ensure adequate water levels for the canal's operations, the Panama Canal Authority said on Monday.

"Due to changing rainfall patterns and historic low water levels at Gatun Lake, the main source of water for the waterway, the Panama Canal announced today that it will implement a series of new measures beginning February 15 to sustain an operational level of water and provide reliability to customers while it implements a long-term solution to water," the channel's administration said.

According to the statement, the new measures will include a new freshwater fee to be applied to all vessels over 125 feet in length in addition to a variable fee ranging from 1-10 percent of the vessel's toll and a handling service fee, as well as adjustments to the booking system which will limit the number of daily transit slots to 27 in addition to two slots awarded to ships of up to 107 feet in beam through an auction process.

The authorities said that these measures would enable them to "better anticipate the number and type of ships transiting the waterway, and therefore allocate water resources accordingly."

The past year's rainfall in Panama was 20 percent below the historic average and the fifth driest year in 70 years, which, according to the Panama Canal authority, further aggravated the effects of water evaporation increase due to average temperature rise and several years of lower than average rainfall.