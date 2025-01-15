Panama Canal Will 'remain' Panamanian: UN Maritime Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The Panama Canal will remain Panamanian, the secretary general of the United Nation's maritime body told AFP on Tuesday, after Donald Trump refused to rule out using military force to seize the key waterway.
"For me it is very clear and it is not a subject of great discussion, because the treaties were signed in 1977. The canal passed into the hands of Panama, which continues to manage this vital waterway, and will continue to do so," said Arsenio Dominguez, head of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
US president-elect Trump, who will return to the White House on January 20, caused shockwaves when asked about the canal last week.
He said he was "not going to commit to that (no military action). It might be that you have to do something."
The United States built, owned and operated the Central American canal until the late US president Jimmy Carter struck a deal in the 1970s to gradually hand over control of the vital transport route to the Panamanian authorities.
Panama responded to Trump's comments by saying the sovereignty of its interoceanic canal was non-negotiable.
"The sovereignty of our canal is not negotiable and is part of our history of struggle," Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha said.
President Jose Raul Mulino has refused to entertain negotiations over its control.
Trump has also ruffled European feathers with similar comments about Greenland.
Denmark -- which Greenland is an autonomous territory of -- is a US ally and a fellow member of NATO, another target of Trump's ire as he demanded that nations in the western alliance boost their defence spending.
In addition to its strategic location, Greenland, which is seeking independence from Denmark, holds massive untapped mineral and oil reserves, although oil and uranium exploration are banned.
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen later said she had reached out to Trump following his remarks, which Denmark said were being taken seriously.
Trump first claimed that he wanted to buy Greenland in 2019 during his first term as president -- an offer swiftly rebuffed by Greenland and Denmark.
Recent Stories
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..
UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..
More Stories From World
-
Panama Canal will 'remain' Panamanian: UN maritime chief5 minutes ago
-
UK's Princess Catherine says she is in remission from cancer5 minutes ago
-
Venezuela restricts diplomats from France, Italy, Netherlands5 minutes ago
-
Four children a day killed or injured by leftover explosives from Syrian conflict: UNICEF5 minutes ago
-
Dozens rescued, 15 bodies pulled from South Africa mine24 minutes ago
-
Ukraine hits Russian army factories, energy hubs in 'massive' barrage5 hours ago
-
Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony5 hours ago
-
87 Pakistani students participate in HMUN Dubai 20255 hours ago
-
Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday for Shab-e-Meraj7 hours ago
-
UK launches probe into dominance of Google search8 hours ago
-
Gaza truce talks enter 'final round': source briefed on negotiations8 hours ago
-
Trump unbound: America braces for wild, dark comeback9 hours ago