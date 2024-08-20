Panama Deports First Migrants From Darien Gap Under US Deal
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Panama on Tuesday deported 29 Colombians with criminal records who had entered the country through the inhospitable Darien Gap, applying for the first time a deal on migrant repatriations signed with the United States in July.
"We have the first flight of the agreement financed by the United States," Panamanian Vice Minister of Security Luis Felipe Icaza, accompanied by US officials, told reporters after the charter flight took off at dawn en route to Bogota.
Before boarding the Fokker 50 aircraft, the group was lined up on the side of the runway and each was screened with metal detectors.
The 29 deportees, who had no luggage, were handcuffed and climbed the plane's stairs slowly.
Icaza said the next flight could depart on Friday or Saturday under the deal that Panama signed with the United States in July.
Washington pledged $6 million in funding for migrant repatriations from the Central American nation in the hope of reducing irregular crossings at its own southern border.
In a first phase, migrants with a criminal record will be deported, but the agreement could see the deportation of any person entering Panama through the notoriously dangerous and rugged Darien Gap region on their way to the United States.
This was the first group of migrants deported under the agreement, although Panama sent several charter flights earlier this year to Colombia with Colombian nationals with criminal records.
The Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has become a key corridor for migrants traveling overland from South America through Central America and Mexico to the United States.
Despite the dangers, including attacks by criminal gangs, more than half a million undocumented migrants -- mostly Venezuelans -- crossed the Darien last year.
Transit countries such as Panama and Mexico have come under increased pressure from Washington to tackle the highly contentious migration issue in a US election year.
