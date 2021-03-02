UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panama Diplomat, Husband Die As River Sweeps Away Car In Colombia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:41 PM

Panama diplomat, husband die as river sweeps away car in Colombia

Panama's consul to Bogota, her husband and another family member died when their car was swept away by a full river in the rural southwest of Colombia battered by heavy rains, authorities said Tuesday

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Panama's consul to Bogota, her husband and another family member died when their car was swept away by a full river in the rural southwest of Colombia battered by heavy rains, authorities said Tuesday.

Telma Deleise Barria was travelling with her husband and fellow diplomat Pedro Cantillo, another family member and two other people when they ran into trouble trying to cross the Frio river in an official vehicle, the local authority said in a statement.

The events occurred around 7:00 pm on Monday, and Barria's body was recovered by rescue workers four hours later.

Two more bodies were found on Tuesday morning, according to local official Franky Vega of Colombia's Huila department.

The other two people in the car were unharmed.

The five were on their way to a rest spot that can only be reached by crossing the river.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the death of the Consul of Panama in Colombia and her husband. We send our solidarity to their families, colleagues and friends at this difficult time," the Colombian government said on Twitter.

Catastrophic rains in the country are associated with the recurrent La Nina natural phenomenon that alters weather patterns.

Related Topics

Weather Twitter Vehicle Car Died Bogota Panama Colombia Family Government Rains

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan's imports increases by $ 2.085 billion : ..

3 minutes ago

PPP Sindh using unfair means for Gilani's victory ..

3 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED5 bn in market value

1 hour ago

IOM Appeals for $170Mln to Assist People in Yemen ..

1 hour ago

Blinken Urges Concrete Steps to Prevent Further Vi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.