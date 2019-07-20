UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panama First Central American Country To Prohibit Plastic Bags Beginning On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

Panama First Central American Country to Prohibit Plastic Bags Beginning on Saturday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Panama will be the first Central American country to ban supermarkets, smaller retailers and pharmacies from using plastic bags, beginning on Saturday.

According to a bill, cited by La Prensa news outlet, retailers and customers will only be able to use reusable shopping bags.

On Saturday, Panama's consumer protection authority planned to carry out a series of checks to see how the law is being implemented. Fines paid by those who violated the law will go to a special fund, financing recycling projects.

Moreover, beginning in January, the ban will also entail warehouses and wholesale stores.

Other Latin American countries are implementing measures to abandon plastic. For example, Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires has banned plastic straws.

Chile has banned plastic bags in more than a hundred coastline areas, while Peru will fully prohibit the use of plastic bags, containers and straws in three years.

Related Topics

Buenos Aires Argentina Panama Peru January From

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

10 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

10 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

10 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

10 hours ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

10 hours ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.