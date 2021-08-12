UrduPoint.com

Panama-Flagged Cargo Ship Runs Aground Off Japan, Spills Oil - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

Panama-Flagged Cargo Ship Runs Aground Off Japan, Spills Oil - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A Panamanian-flagged cargo ship ran aground in Japan's northern Aomori prefecture near the Hachinohe harbor and began spilling oil, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The vessel Crimson Polaris got stranded on Wednesday. It has since broken into two and started spilling oil, according to the Japanese tv channel.

All 21 crew members - Chinese and Filipino citizens - have been rescued.

The oil reportedly has spread about five kilometers (3.1 miles) away. The coast guard is weighing the possibility of the ship sinking and have launched efforts to prevent the further spread of oil.

The Japanese prime minister's chancellery has set up a crisis center to collect information concerning the incident.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Oil Aomori Hachinohe Japan TV All

Recent Stories

UAE Press: New Khorfakkan spot to boost Sharjah to ..

UAE Press: New Khorfakkan spot to boost Sharjah tourism

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

11 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

11 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.