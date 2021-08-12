Panama-Flagged Cargo Ship Runs Aground Off Japan, Spills Oil - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A Panamanian-flagged cargo ship ran aground in Japan's northern Aomori prefecture near the Hachinohe harbor and began spilling oil, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The vessel Crimson Polaris got stranded on Wednesday. It has since broken into two and started spilling oil, according to the Japanese tv channel.

All 21 crew members - Chinese and Filipino citizens - have been rescued.

The oil reportedly has spread about five kilometers (3.1 miles) away. The coast guard is weighing the possibility of the ship sinking and have launched efforts to prevent the further spread of oil.

The Japanese prime minister's chancellery has set up a crisis center to collect information concerning the incident.