Panama-Flagged Container Ship Attacked in Gulf of Guinea, Warship Moving to Help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) A Panama-flagged container ship has been attacked in the Gulf of Guinea as a warship is heading towards the attack site, according to maritime security portal Dryad Global.

Reports indicate that the container ship MSC LUCIA was hijacked by an unknown number of intruders 86 nautical miles southwest of the Agbami oil terminal, the portal said, adding that a warship is heading there.

Vessels passing through this zone are advised to exercise special caution, the portal says.