MOSCOW/VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) A Panama-flagged cargo ship has run aground in the Sea of Japan in Russia's Far Eastern Primorsky Territory near the port of Nakhodka, regional transport prosecutors said.

"The (Panama-flagged) Rise Shine container ship ran aground near Cape Kozino in the Sea of Japan; there are no Russian citizens among the 14 crew members," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Emergency services are taking measures to prevent water pollution.

A spokesman for the rescue unit of the port of Nakhodka told Sputnik that "the ship broke in two."

He also said high waves prevent rescue services from evacuating the vessel's crew.