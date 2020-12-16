UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panama Government Approves Pfizer, BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Panama Government Approves Pfizer, BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Panama's government has approved the emergency use of the vaccine produced by US company Pfizer and German company BioNTech, the delivery of the first batch is expected in the first quarter of 2021, the country's Health Ministry said.

"The national government has approved the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

Panama expects to receive the first shipment of vaccines in the first quarter of next year and to begin immunizing the population, starting with healthcare workers, the elderly and security personnel.

According to the ministry, the country with a population of 4.2 million people has registered 194,619 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic, including 3,382 deaths.

Related Topics

Twitter German Company Panama Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

9 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

9 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

10 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

10 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.