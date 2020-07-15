MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Panama is interested in Russia's Avifavir drug for use against COVID-19 and the embassy is awaiting the relevant documents from the Russian authorities to hand them over to the Latin American country's Ministry of Health for registration consideration, Panamanian Ambassador in Moscow Efrain Villarreal Arenales told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Panama trusts Russian medicine and various sectors expressed their interest in the Russian drug Avifavir and in sending it to Panama. We want the embassy to receive documents for registration through the department of the Ministry of Health, which is responsible for medicines and gives permission for their sale in the country," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, the epidemiological situation in the Latin American country is difficult and many hospitals are not coping with the flow of COVID-19 patients. Within the context, Panama would like to receive more help from Russia, especially test kits and personal protective equipment for doctors and volunteers to contain the infection, Arenales said.

"Russia is cooperating with Panama via the Central American Integration System, having handed over to us 5,000 tests for [detecting] COVID-19. At the moment, we need more interaction with Russia in the healthcare sector so that we can curb the spread of coronavirus," the diplomat added.

Avifavir, the first Russian drug against COVID-19, was approved by the country's Health Ministry in late May. It has proven 90 percent effective in treating the coronavirus disease during trials. Last week, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade received requests for the supply of Avifavir from countries from the Commonwealth of Independent States, Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Panama has so far confirmed over 48,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 960 fatalities and more than 24,500 recoveries, according to the country's health authorities.