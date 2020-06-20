Panama Lifts Coronavirus-Related Alcohol Ban With Reservations

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo signed a decree on Friday lifting the ban on alcohol sales, imposed some 1.5 months ago in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but outlining certain limitations in terms of retailer and packaging.

"Sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is allowed across the country under the following parameters and limitations: sales are allowed in licensed stores only... and only retail and in closed tare," the decree read, as published by the government in its official newspaper.

At the moment, residents of Panama can buy no more than six beer cans, one bottle of wine or one bottle of spirit per one person.

These limitations will be lifted on Monday.