Panama President-elect Pledges To Deport Migrants Who Cross Darien Gap
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Panama will deport US-bound migrants who enter the country through the notoriously dangerous stretch of jungle known as the Darien Gap, president-elect Jose Raul Mulino said Thursday
Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Panama will deport US-bound migrants who enter the country through the notoriously dangerous stretch of jungle known as the Darien Gap, president-elect Jose Raul Mulino said Thursday.
"In order to do away with the odyssey that is the Darien Gap ... with international aid we will begin a process of repatriation, in full compliance with the human rights of all the people there," Mulino said in a speech to the election body that formally declared him president after last Sunday's polls.
The 165-mile (265-kilometer) Darien Gap, which lies on the border with Colombia to the south, has become a key corridor for migrants heading from South America through Central America and Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States and a chance at a better life there.
They face dense jungle, treacherous terrain, wild animals and violent criminal gangs that extort, kidnap and abuse them.
In 2023, a record 520,000 people -- most of them Venezuelans -- crossed through the gap. About 120,000 of them were children.
In 2022, 62 people died on the trek. The provisional count for 2023 stands at 34.
So many people come through the Darien Gap that the Panamanian government has set up facilities and earmarked resources to aid them.
But Mulino, a conservative lawyer aged 64, pledged during the election campaign that he would shut it down.
"Those who are down there," he said, referring to people in South America, "and those who would like to come, need to know that whoever arrives here is going to be sent back to their country of origin," Mulino said Thursday.
"Our Darien is not a transit route, no sir. It is our border," he said.
Recent Stories
Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in providing accommodation to federal ..
NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches expanded health service progr ..
Minister highlights major health projects launched by CM Maryam
Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties
GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS examination
Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices
Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan
Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste disposal
PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken
Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of Karachi: Mayor Karachi
Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan
More Stories From World
-
Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bail57 minutes ago
-
ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi1 hour ago
-
Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial2 hours ago
-
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation2 hours ago
-
UN, EU officials condemn 'escalation' of violence against UNRWA2 hours ago
-
Russia attacks Ukraine's northeast in new ground offensive2 hours ago
-
Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weekend3 hours ago
-
Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting3 hours ago
-
Rafah offensive would lead to 'humanitarian disaster': UN chief3 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift fever grips Paris at start of Europe tour3 hours ago
-
S.Africa's top court hears critical Zuma election case3 hours ago
-
Ukraine says Russia launches cross-border offensive in northeast4 hours ago