Panama President Self Isolates Over COVID-19 Contact

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo is on self isolation after a contact with an infected employee of his administration, the presidential office said.

"We inform you that the republic's president, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, will not personally participate in the events of November 3 and 4, as a close employee of the presidential administration tested positive for COVID-19," the presidential office said on Twitter.

The office said the president had taken SOFIA and PCR tests, and both were negative. However, Cortizo will remain in isolation for several days until the results of another test.

According to Panama's Ministry of Health, 134,915 cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Panama, of which 2,720 were fatal; a total of 19,630 people are currently sick.