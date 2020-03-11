Panama Records First Coronavirus-Related Death, 7 More Cases - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Panama has registered its first coronavirus-related death among eight new cases of the disease, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

"Of the eight patients we are reporting, one person is in intensive care, another unfortunately died," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry explained that the 64-year-old man died Sunday and was already suffering from diabetes and bacterial pneumonia.

All those who have tested positive had a history of traveling outside Panama, the ministry said. It has yet to detect a case of so-called community spread.

The news comes just a day after the Central American nation recorded its first case of coronavirus in a woman returning from Spain.

As of Wednesday, nearly 120,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, leading to over 4,200 deaths. At the same time, more than 65,000 people have recovered.