Panama Resumes International Flights 7 Months After Suspension

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Panama's Civil Aviation Authority announced the resumption of international flights, which had been interrupted in March 2020.

"Seven months later, and as a result of outstanding team efforts, we are returning to our skies today to connect with the world with all biosecurity measures to protect our passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.

Among the rules for inbound passengers is the presence of a coronavirus PCR test result or an antibody test performed no earlier than 96 hours before boarding the flight, as well as a written agreement with the airlines' rules for compliance with sanitary control measures and protocols of the country's Health Ministry (the airline will provide the passenger with a document for signature).

Arrivals will need to use the MINSA mobile application of the Health Ministry to monitor possible symptoms and confirm quarantine, as well as provide a landline phone number at the place of quarantine.

Panama is Latin America's major transport hub. Flights from 90 cities in North and South America and Europe pass through the capital's Tocumen airport. The ban on international flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic was introduced on March 22.

Panama has registered more than 119,660 cases of COVID-19, with 2,482 deaths from complications.