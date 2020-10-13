UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panama Resumes International Flights 7 Months After Suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:10 AM

Panama Resumes International Flights 7 Months After Suspension

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Panama's Civil Aviation Authority announced the resumption of international flights, which had been interrupted in March 2020.

"Seven months later, and as a result of outstanding team efforts, we are returning to our skies today to connect with the world with all biosecurity measures to protect our passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.

Among the rules for inbound passengers is the presence of a coronavirus PCR test result or an antibody test performed no earlier than 96 hours before boarding the flight, as well as a written agreement with the airlines' rules for compliance with sanitary control measures and protocols of the country's Health Ministry (the airline will provide the passenger with a document for signature).

Arrivals will need to use the MINSA mobile application of the Health Ministry to monitor possible symptoms and confirm quarantine, as well as provide a landline phone number at the place of quarantine.

Panama is Latin America's major transport hub. Flights from 90 cities in North and South America and Europe pass through the capital's Tocumen airport. The ban on international flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic was introduced on March 22.

Panama has registered more than 119,660 cases of COVID-19, with 2,482 deaths from complications.

Related Topics

World Europe Mobile Twitter Panama Hub March 2020 All From Agreement Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

8 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

8 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

9 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

9 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

9 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.