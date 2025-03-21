Panama stun 'painful' USA to reach Nations League final

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inglewood, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Cecilio Waterman scored a stoppage-time winner as Panama stunned defending champions the United States 1-0 to book their place in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Thursday.

In a shock result that came in Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive match in charge of the United States, Waterman slammed home a low angled finish in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send the holders crashing out at a half-empty SoFi Stadium.

The result sends Panama into Sunday's final, where they will face either Mexico or Canada, who play in Thursday's other semi-final.

But the defeat sends US coach Pochettino back to the drawing board after a performance the Argentine described afterwards as "really painful."

"I am very, very disappointed," Pochettino said. "I could see that the way we approached the game and start wasn't in the right way.

"We didn't show aggression with the ball, we didn't show aggression in a defensive way...the first half was really painful," the former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach added.

Despite dominating possession, the US struggled to break down a resilient Panama side for long periods.

Norwich striker Josh Sargent came closest to breaking the deadlock early on, his 19th-minute shot being deflected towards goal by Panama central defender Edgardo Farina.

The US failed to make the most of another opening two minutes later, Tim Weah picking out Weston McKennie with a curling cross to the back post only for the Juventus midfielder's header to be well-saved by Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

The US thought the early spell of pressure had earned them a goal in the 25th minute when Sargent swept a low shot emphatically into the bottom corner, but it was flagged for offside.

Pochettino brought on striker Patrick Agyemang for Sargent and midfielder Jack McGlynn on for Tanner Tessman in the 67th minute, and the changes looked to have given the US more thrust.

Agyemang came agonizingly close to opening the scoring in the 82nd minute after latching on to McKennie's through ball, but his low shot was palmed away by Mosquera.

Agyemang also went close two minutes from time, but miscued his shot from Christian Pulisic's low cross, scooping it over the bar.

Then with extra-time looming, disaster struck for the hosts. After the US gave the ball away cheaply in midfield, Panama midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla found an unmarked Waterman on the edge of the area.

The veteran striker took a touch and rifled home into the bottom corner before leaping into the stands and embracing former France star Thierry Henry, working as a pitchside commentator for the game.

"I am very happy for the players -- they all fought like crazy," Panama's Danish coach Thomas Christiansen said afterwards.

The United States have now failed to beat Panama in their last three competitive meetings following an embarrassing 2-1 loss at last year's Copa America and a 1-1 draw at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2023.

"The last three times that we faced Panama in an official competition we were not capable of beating them. Why?" Pochettino said. "I think that is a question mark -- but it's a question mark that we need to find the solution to together."