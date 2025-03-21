Panama Stun 'painful' USA To Reach Nations League Final
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Inglewood, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Cecilio Waterman scored a stoppage-time winner as Panama stunned defending champions the United States 1-0 to book their place in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Thursday.
In a shock result that came in Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive match in charge of the United States, Waterman slammed home a low angled finish in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send the holders crashing out at a half-empty SoFi Stadium.
The result sends Panama into Sunday's final, where they will face either Mexico or Canada, who play in Thursday's other semi-final.
But the defeat sends US coach Pochettino back to the drawing board after a performance the Argentine described afterwards as "really painful."
"I am very, very disappointed," Pochettino said. "I could see that the way we approached the game and start wasn't in the right way.
