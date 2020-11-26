Panama to Buy 3 Million Doses of Pfizer, BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine After WHO Approval

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Panama government plans to buy 3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech when it is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and regulators.

"The national government today announced an agreement with Pfizer Panama and BioNTech SE for the purchase of 3 million doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA candidate vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, subject to clinical trial success and regulatory approval in 2021," the Panama presidential administration said on Twitter.

The government considers proper vaccine tests and WHO Pan American Health Organization approval as the key condition for the acquisition.

A week ago, the Panama authorities approved the purchase of 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the UK AstraZeneca. In total, the government allocated $48 million for the purchase of vaccines.

According to the Health Ministry, 156,930 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Panama, of which 2,986 were fatal. A total of 15,937 people are currently sick.