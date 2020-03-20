Panama to Suspend International Flights for 30 Days From Sunday Over COVID-19 - President

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Panama will suspend all international flights for 30 days starting from Sunday over the COVID-19 pandemic, country's President Laurentino Cortizo said.

"Starting from Sunday midnight, March 22, departures and arrivals of international flights will be suspended for 30 days," the president wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.

Cargo shipments, as well as internal and humanitarian flights, will not be subject to restrictions.

The country has confirmed 109 cases of the coronavirus with one fatality. No people have recovered so far.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.