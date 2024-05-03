Panama To Vote In Presidential Election With 8 Contenders
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Panama votes Sunday in a presidential election with the frontrunner's participation confirmed after a last-minute court decision validated his run against seven other contenders.
Conservative lawyer Jose Raul Mulino is far ahead in opinion polls with about 30 percent of voter intention, but was left waiting until Friday for the Central American country's Supreme Court to rule on whether he would be allowed to participate at all.
Mulino replaced ex-president Ricardo Martinelli as the candidate for the right-wing Realizing Goals (RM) party after Martinelli lost an appeal against a money laundering conviction.
Mulino's candidacy was challenged on the basis that he had not won a Primary vote or picked a running mate, as required by law.
Mulino had been Martinelli's vice-presidential running mate until his disqualification.
The Supreme Court dismissed the complaint on Friday, with the body's president Maria Eugenia Lopez saying the judges were swayed by the right of Panamanians "to elect and be elected, and political pluralism.
"
There are seven other candidates -- of whom only three approach 15 percent support in a country battling deep-rooted corruption, a severe drought that has hobbled its economically critical Panama Canal, and a stream of US-bound migrants passing through its jungles.
Polls show there are more undecided voters than support for any of the seven.
Trailing Mulino are social democratic ex-president Martin Torrijos and two center-right politicians: Martinelli-era foreign minister Romulo Roux and Ricardo Lombana, a former envoy to the United States.
Lombana had placed a surprise third in Panama's 2019 presidential vote, behind Roux in second place.
Some three million of Panama's 4.4 million citizens are eligible to participate in Sunday's single-round vote, with a simple majority required for victory.
They will also elect a new National Assembly.
Recent Stories
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From World
-
Debutant Tanzid powers Bangladesh win over Zimbabwe5 minutes ago
-
Trump trial ends second week of combustible testimony15 minutes ago
-
US campus protests wane after crackdowns46 minutes ago
-
Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permits46 minutes ago
-
Germany, Czech Republic accuse Russia of cyberattacks41 minutes ago
-
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, research: Ambassador Hashm ..2 hours ago
-
Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies at his trial2 hours ago
-
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, research: Ambassador Hashm ..2 hours ago
-
Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university2 hours ago
-
Targeting Rafah could lead to slaughter, warns UN aid agency2 hours ago
-
'Slightly' more food available in Gaza but famine still looms: WHO1 hour ago
-
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut3 hours ago